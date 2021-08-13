Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs to make formal bid for prolific goalscorer

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham are preparing to step up their interest in Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, according to The Express.

Enter GiveAway

What's the latest transfer news involving Vlahovic?

Spurs have been linked with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in recent days, but it is now understood that deal is unlikely to happen, with it being reported that the Argentine will sign a new deal with the Italian giants instead.

As a result, Tottenham have now turned their attention to Vlahovic, and have spoken to the player's agent, Darko Ristic, about a potential move. It has been claimed that they are now readying an offer for the 21-year old.

Raphael Varane SIGNS for Man Utd! Announcement coming soon! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Which other clubs are interested in Vlahovic?

The Serbian striker has also caught the eye of La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. They have reportedly tabled an initial offer of £45m plus bonuses for Vlahovic.

This could force Tottenham to act quickly and make a bid of their own so that they don't get left behind on the race for his signature.

How did Vlahovic perform in Serie A last season?

Vlahovic had a breakthrough campaign in 2020/21 in Italy.

Having started off the season slowly by netting just once in his opening 10 league matches, he found his groove as the year progressed.

The youngster was on fire at the back end of the season, bagging three braces in his final nine appearances to help Fiorentina finish seven points above the drop zone in 13th place.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo (29), Romelu Lukaku (24) and Luis Muriel (22) scored more goals than Vlahovic's 21 in Italy's top-flight last term, showing how he is a top-class striker already at this early stage in his career.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Tanguy Ndombele wear for Tottenham? 23 28 21 26

Would he be a better signing than Martinez?

He would be for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Vlahovic is two years younger than Martinez, indicating that he has more time to develop his game in the seasons to come.

Furthermore, he also scored four more goals than Martinez in the league last year, despite playing for a bottom half team, while his counterpart was operating alongside Lukaku in the best side in Serie A. Vlahovic dug his team out of tough moments consistently in 2020/21, and he is exactly the type of character that Tottenham will need moving forwards.

It should also be noted that while Spurs currently want to buy a striker to play with Harry Kane, the England captain's future is still far from certain, as he continues to be linked with Manchester City.

If he were to leave, Vlahovic would be more suited to playing as a lone striker than Martinez. The 6 foot 3 striker would offer Nuno Espirito Santo's men more of physical presence as the focal point of the attack, meaning that he could be the ideal direct replacement for Kane.

News Now - Sport News