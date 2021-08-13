Man United Transfer News: Samuel Luckhurst gives Andreas Pereira update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are open to selling Andreas Pereira, Samuel Luckhurst reports.

What's the latest transfer news on Andreas Pereira?

Whilst answering questions from supporters in a webchat, the Manchester Evening News correspondent disclosed that the 25-year-old could leave the Old Trafford club in the current transfer window, but United are waiting on an offer for the attacking midfielder.

"United would sell Pereira but a club needs to make an offer," he said.

What are Pereira's stats for Man United?

Pereira, who is rated as being worth £7.2m by Transfermarkt, has made 75 first-team appearances for United. He made the most appearances in 2019/20, playing 40 times for the Reds in all competitions, scoring twice and contributing four assists.

He has started 24 games in the Premier League, and made two starts in the Champions League.

Raphael Varane SIGNS for Man Utd! Announcement coming soon! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Is now the right time to sell Pereira?

It probably is the right time for United to sell Pereira as he has two years left on his contract. If they want to make a decent amount on the player they need to cash in now - Pereira will be worth less next summer, when there will be just 12 months left on his deal.

Transfermarkt shows that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has four attacking midfielders in his squad, including Pereira. The other options available to the United boss are Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes is the number one choice - he played 58 games last season - and that obviously limits Pereira's chances of playing. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Lazio, and perhaps they will come in for him once again.

1 of 12 Did Anthony Martial score on his Premier League debut for Manchester United? Yes No

Who else should United look to cash in on this summer?

United might well be looking to move on some more players this summer. One player that should be considered for an exit Diogo Dalot, who spent last season on loan at Milan.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in 2023 - so much like Pereira, United should be looking to get a decent transfer fee for a player won't be worth as much money in a year's time. Dalot has been limited to just 35 appearances for the Red Devils.

Enter Giveaway

Another player United should be looking to cash in on is Phil Jones. The defender has had multiple injuries to deal with in his time at Old Trafford and has been out of action for over a year.

Now aged 29, the time is right to move the one-time England international on.

News Now - Sport News