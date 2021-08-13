Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brentford and Arsenal met at the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday evening for the opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

It was the newly-promoted side that broke the deadlock in the first half.

The Bees, playing in their first English top-flight game in 74 years, went 1-0 up in the 22nd minute through Sergi Canos.

The Spaniard cut inside from the left and produced a fierce strike which powered past Bernd Leno and into the net.

Brentford doubled their lead in the 73rd minute and it came after some very poor defending from Arsenal.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

A long throw-in was not dealt with by Arsenal and Christian Norgaard had the easy task of heading home at the back post.

Jamie Carragher wasn't very complimentary of Arsenal's defending, saying, per the Liverpool Echo: “How do you describe Arsenal there? It’s just Arsenal. Weak, bullied, men against boys again.

“New season, same old story: don't win the first one, let it bounce, two Brentford players get out the way, 2-0.

“He just comes in Norgaard at the far post, Ben White, Calum Chambers nowhere to be seen."

Ouch.

Brentford 2-0 Arsenal Reaction | The Football Terrace

Arsenal will feel like there should have been a foul on Leno.

But they really should have dealt with the ball inside the box and they failed to do so.

Brentford kept Arsenal out for the rest of the game as they won 2-0.

1 of 12 Did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score on his Premier League debut for Arsenal? Yes No

News Now - Sport News