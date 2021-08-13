Manchester United quiz: Did these 12 past & present stars score on their Premier League debuts?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United will be looking to make the perfect start to the 2021/22 Premier League campaign tomorrow by securing a positive result in their clash with Leeds United at Old Trafford.

After sealing a second-place finish in the top-flight earlier this year, the Red Devils have opted to bolster their squad this summer by swooping for Jadon Sancho.

Meanwhile, United recently reached an agreement to sign France international Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Whilst Varane is not set to feature against Leeds United, Sancho could be in line to make his bow for the Red Devils in this particular showdown.

The winger will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of some of the club's biggest names by delivering a memorable display on his competitive debut.

If Sancho manages to find the back of the net in tomorrow's meeting with Marcelo Bielsa's side, he will become the latest in a long line of players to score for the Red Devils in their first Premier League appearance.

Enter Giveaway

When you consider that Sancho has reached double-figures in terms of goal contributions in each of the last three seasons, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he sets the top-flight alight in the coming months.

Ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's match-up with Leeds, we have decided to test out your Red Devils knowledge in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz.

Did these 12 past and present United stars score on their Premier League debuts for the club?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow supporters!

1 of 12 Did Anthony Martial score on his Premier League debut for Manchester United? Yes No

News Now - Sport News