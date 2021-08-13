Manchester United Transfer News: James Garner puts Old Trafford future in doubt

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United midfielder James Garner has turned down a new contract offer from the Old Trafford club, Football Insider reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Garner?

The report discloses that the 20-year-old, who has a year left on his United contract, has rejected an offer from the Premier League side - throwing his future at Old Trafford into 'major doubt'

The report also reveals that United have a one-year extension option on Garner's contract, but they want him to sign a new long-term deal.

How could that affect Garner this summer?

It's claimed United want the player to go out on loan but they are not letting that happen unless he signs a new contract.

An earlier Football Insider report disclosed that Nottingham Forest, Stoke and Sheffield United are eager to sign Garner on loan, but as it stands that won't be happening unless the starlet commits his future to Manchester United.

Raphael Varane SIGNS for Man Utd! Announcement coming soon! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

How did Garner perform last season?

Garner had an interesting 20/21 campaign, as he found himself on loan at two different Championship clubs, and played the same amount of games - 20 - for each of them.

He didn't score whilst at Watford in the first-half of the season, although he did contribute one assist. But he scored four times for Nottingham Forest in the second-half of the season.

Enter Giveaway

Four goals in 20 games is a decent return for a defensive midfielder. WhoScored shows that Garner scored the joint second-most goals for Forest in the Championship last season.

Garner also rated highly on defensive metrics while at the City Ground. He had the fourth-most interceptions per game in the team with an average of 1.7, and contributed the joint fourth-most tackles per game with an average of 2.

It is no surprise that Forest reportedly want to bring Garner back on loan - he seems to have made a big impression in a short period.

1 of 12 Did Anthony Martial score on his Premier League debut for Manchester United? Yes No

Should Garner sign a new deal?

Garner probably should sign the contract at Manchester United. They must rate him highly enough to offer a new and presumably improved deal in the first place, when they could instead just extend his contract by a further year.

A look at the Manchester United squad on Transfermarkt shows that there is only one natural defensive midfielder in the squad, Nemanja Matic, and as he is 33 years old he might not be at Old Trafford that much longer.

A place in the squad could eventually open up for Garner if he signs the deal and commits to Manchester United.

News Now - Sport News