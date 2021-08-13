Arsenal Transfer News: Fab Romano reveals Martin Ødegaard is waiting for Gunners bid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Ødegaard is eager to re-join Arsenal, Fab Romano reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Martin Ødegaard?

The transfer expert took to Twitter to update fans on the situation involving the 22-year-old. Romano disclosed that the Norwegian enjoyed himself during last season's loan spell with the Gunners and that he would love to return to the club.

"Martin Ødegaard would love to re-join Arsenal. He was really happy during his loan spell last season and he’s waiting for Arsenal bid to be accepted by Real Madrid, once the green light arrives" he said.

What is Ødegaard's relationship with Mikel Arteta like?

Romano also discussed the player's relationship with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He revealed that the talent gets on well not only with Arteta, but also with the rest of the board at the North London club - which could mean technical director Edu.

"Ødegaard has a great relationship with Arteta and board members too" Romano said.

Enter Giveaway

What are Ødegaard's career statistics?

The Norwegian has played for a lot of clubs for someone who is just 22. Transfermarkt shows that he has featured for six different teams, excluding Real Madrid Castilla. He enjoyed his best success at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem, where in 39 games he contributed 11 goals and 12 assists.

So far in his professional career, Ødegaard has played 174 games, scoring 27 goals and contributing 34 assists. In his loan spell at Arsenal last season he contributed two goals and two assists in 20 games.

1 of 12 Did Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score on his Premier League debut for Arsenal? Yes No

Can Ødegaard lift Arsenal up the table?

Ødegaard joined Arsenal on loan on the 27th of January. At that stage of the Premier League season the Gunners were in 10th place. By the time his loan ended at the conclusion of the Premier League campaign, Arsenal were up to 8th place.

Perhaps that shows the Real Madrid man is the type of player who can help the Gunners get up to a certain level in the Premier League - although taking them back into the top four might be too big an ask.

It should be pointed out though that the Norwegian only spent half a season at Arsenal. Maybe with practically a full campaign to deliver he could be more influential than he was for the Gunners last season.

As has been stated, he contributed two goals and two assists to Arsenal in 20 games last season. But if he can increase that total to at least ten goal contributions across 38 games, then he could prove to be an inspired re-addition for the Gunners.

News Now - Sport News