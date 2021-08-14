Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is back.

Brentford and Arsenal kicked off the 2021/22 season at the Brentford Community Stadium on Friday evening.

And it was the newly-promoted side that got off to a brilliant start in their debut Premier League campaign.

Thomas Frank's side were the better team throughout as they won 2-0.

Sergi Canos gave Brentford the lead after 22 minutes, before Christian Norgaard capitalised on some woeful Arsenal defending to double his side's lead and assure them of all three points.

Friday's game also saw Mike Dean make his first appearance of the season.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Dean, 53, was the fourth official for the game.

He has become a favourite among Premier League fans over the past few years for his tendency to do some bizarre things on the football pitch.

And he was at it again on Friday evening.

After the game, the camera focused on the victorious manager, Thomas Frank.

Dean was standing in front of the Danish manager and he quickly let out a smile.

Dean then bizarrely put his hand out for a handshake, despite no one being in the vicinity. Unfortunately for him, he was aired.

It made for a comical moment and you can watch it below:

Dean really is the gift that just keeps on giving.

Many football fans enjoyed the moment and you can view some reaction below:

Frank, meanwhile, was ecstatic with his side's victory.

“It’s a historic evening and it’s crazy that we’re opening the Premier League season by beating Arsenal," he said, per the Independent.

“A full house, a top performance. Incredible. Nobody who was here will ever forget that. And I’m proud to be a part of that.

Brentford 2-0 Arsenal match reaction | The Football Terrace

“I have such belief in this group of players, so even though I knew we were going to face Arsenal, a massive club with unbelievable players, I had a feeling I would be disappointed if we didn’t beat them.

“Maybe I could have have had a reality check, but it’s one game. The fans were electric.

“Maybe before this we had 100 fans outside west London. Maybe now we have a few more.”

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News