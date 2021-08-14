Birmingham City news: David Prutton issues prediction for Blues' clash with Stoke City

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Birmingham City will be looking to build upon their recent victory over Sheffield United when they face Stoke City at St Andrew's in the Championship this afternoon.

The Blues sealed all three points in their showdown with the Blades thanks to a first-half header from Maxime Colin.

Lee Bowyer's side backed up this particular display by booking their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup as they beat Colchester United 1-0 on Tuesday.

Although Birmingham will be brimming with confidence heading into today's fixture, they cannot afford to underestimate a Stoke City side who also won on the opening weekend of the season.

After deciding to completely overhaul his squad earlier this summer, Potters manager Michael O'Neill guided the club to a 3-2 victory over Reading last Saturday.

In what could turn out to be a mouth-watering showdown, it will be intriguing to see whether Birmingham are able to make it three wins out of three.

Bowyer will be unable to call upon the services of Dion Sanderson for this fixture due to the fact that the defender is still recovering from a back injury that he suffered last season.

Meanwhile, Neil Etheridge is set to miss out whilst Tahith Chong is facing a race to be fit after picking up an issue against the Blades.

Ahead of today's game, David Prutton has revealed that he believes Birmingham will seal a 1-0 victory over the Potters.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 39-year-old pundit said: "I was so impressed with Birmingham as they beat one of the promotion favourites in Sheffield United in their opening game.

"Under Lee Bowyer they are going to be so, so tough to play against.

"Stoke got a great opening win against Reading.

"Goals were a problem for them last season so to score three will have been of some relief to Michael O'Neill.

"Having said that, I do fancy the Blues to nick this one."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is important not to get too carried away during the opening weeks of a season, Birmingham seem to be heading in the right direction under the guidance of Bowyer.

After leading the Blues to safety earlier this year, the 44-year-old has managed to stamp his authority on the club's squad during the current transfer window by drafting in a host of fresh faces.

Considering that Bowyer will be able to turn to the likes of Jeremie Bela and Lukasz Jutkiewicz for inspiration today, it wouldn't be at all surprising if his side are able to produce an impressive performance for the supporters who will be in attendance at St Andrew's.

Providing that Birmingham seal all three points in their clash with Stoke, they could use the momentum gained from this fixture to push on in the Championship over the coming months.

