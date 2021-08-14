Celtic Transfer News: Hoops invite Premier League talent to Celtic Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are hoping to sign Manchester City starlet Yan Couto on a season-long loan deal, Sky Sports reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Yan Couto?

The report discloses that the Hoops are keen to sign the 19-year-old, but a host of clubs in Europe are also interested in the right-back.

The Herald claim Couto attended Celtic's 3-0 win over Jablonec in the Europa League on Thursday night, as the Bhoys look to persuade the player to sign on the dotted line in Glasgow for the rest of the season.

How is Celtic's right-back search going?

Celtic have been linked with a number of right-backs this summer, as the club look to add a player in that position.

Sky Sports has provided an update on the situation, revealing that the Hoops could not agree a deal with Royal Antwerp to sign Auerilo Buta, and that Celtic are interested in signing Legia Warsaw right-back Josep Juranovic.

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Record recently reported that the Hoops are close to a deal for Juranvoic, who would cost £3m.

What can Celtic offer Couto that other clubs can't?

There may be a number of clubs interested in Couto, but Celtic can offer the teenager some things other teams can't.

For a start, there is the chance to play in the Europe. If the Hoops can defeat AZ in the Europa League play-off they will qualify for that competition, but they are already guaranteed a place in the Europa Conference group stages.

There is also the chance to win silverware, as Celtic will almost always be at the top of the Scottish game and in contention for the three domestic trophies.

The chance to play in front of a 60,000 crowd at Celtic Park could also be a pull for any potential new signing, and Couto has experienced that atmosphere after attending the Jablonec game.

He might have liked what he saw during the game, as the Hoops cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Are Celtic after another Man City player?

Celtic are also reportedly interested in another Manchester City player - Japanese international Ko Itakura. As covered by GIVEMESPORT, Calcio Pillole journalist Ekrem Konur disclosed on Twitter that the Hoops had begun talks with both City and Itakura about bringing the player to Glasgow.

If Celtic can land both Itakura and Couto then it would be a good bit of business for the club. Transfermarkt shows that the Hoops are in need of another centre-back and right-back.

The latter position in particular is in need of reinforcements, with a challenger needed for current first-choice Anthony Ralston.

