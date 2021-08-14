Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When you talk about the biggest clubs in world football, Real Madrid and Barcelona are always mentioned.

But how long will that be the case?

The two Spanish clubs are in financial difficulties and no longer have a Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi leading their line.

The future of the clubs is uncertain.

That’s why both were desperate to start up a European Super League, led by the Real president, Florentino Perez. Those plans collapsed after clubs from the Premier League pulled out.

But Perez isn’t done there.

He’s now looking at the possibility of an even crazier plan, according to Mundo Deportivo.

They claim that the club have been ‘studying for weeks’ the possibility of leaving La Liga. They’re fed up with the Spanish football president, Javier Tebas, and want to join a more powerful league.

This is where it gets really crazy.

That’s because Perez’s favourite option is the Premier League. The club consider the English league as the one that would suit them best due to due to "the power of their clubs, their enormous international projection and the great economic benefit they obtain from their television rights."

They’ve also gathered information on Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Just imagine Real Madrid in the Premier League…

However, there’s a problem.

With the United Kingdom leaving the European Union, there are many hoops to jump through for this to even become a possibility.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side kick off their La Liga campaign this evening with a trip to Alves and the report from Mundo Deportivo concludes they will “begin today its journey in the Spanish LaLiga and in the short term this is its destiny. However, the club's inquiries to find out if he could leave it and join the Premier League are no longer discarded but remain activated for future seasons.”

Surely not...

News Now - Sport News