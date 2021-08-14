Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Football fans are still trying to get their head around the fact Lionel Messi is now a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Within days of it being announced that Barcelona were unable to negotiate a new contract for the Argentine, PSG didn’t hesitate to swoop in.

While they may not have paid a transfer fee for arguably the greatest player of all time, they’ve certainly broken the bank to structure the deal.

And who can blame them? Because they've created a quite ridiculous front-three in the form of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi will also team up with compatriot Angel Di Maria, who can finally call him his club teammate.

And it’s fair to say the forward is looking forward to it, claiming he’s better than anyone else he’s played with - and yes that includes a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

"For me, it is very easy to play with him [with Messi]. If you run, he gives the ball to your feet. There are no excuses for anything. I have an excellent relationship with him on and off the pitch. It is easy to realise what you want, Di Maria said in an interview with TyC Sports, per Marca.

Messi is from another world. You kick a ball at him and he stops it. I’ve never seen anything like it. I played with Cristiano, Ney, Mbappé, Rooney, Van Persie, Ibrahimovic, Benzema, Bale and honestly I did not see anything like it. It is something unique.

Di Maria is very much #TeamMessi then, it seems.

There have been reports that, when Mbappe leaves the club, they will target Ronaldo to join up with Messi and Di Maria think the Portuguese must want to ‘k**l himself’ for not being part of the French side right now.

“Cristiano must want to k**l himself for not being here,” Di Maria joked. “The quality and quantity of players that PSG has now is something unique. Not many times it happens in clubs and the great players always want to be with the best. Cristiano surely wants to be, but they bought Messi and luckily much better.”

Ronaldo isn't the only player who wants to 'k**l themselves' right now, though, according to Di Maria. When asked what new Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero thought of Messi leaving the Camp Nou club as he arrived, his Argentine teammate doesn't think he's taken it too well.

"Kun wants to k**l himself, what are you going to do to?" Di Maria joked again. "Taking all that out, the worst thing is that he was injured again and will be out for several weeks. That's the saddest thing."

With Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, it seems impossible that PSG won’t win Ligue 1 this season. Therefore, their long-held ambition to win the Champions League has only been heightened but Di Maria is confident this season is the season.

“We always have the obligation to win the Champions League and now with the arrival of Messi we have to do whatever it takes,” Di Maria admitted. “It's not easy, but we have a coaching staff that can put together a great team and everyone knows what to do.”

Before Messi officially joined Di Maria and co. in France, an image of him in Ibiza with some PSG players went viral. Di Maria insisted that, at the time, Messi was set to stay at Barcelona. But then things quickly changed...

“When we took the photo in Ibiza, everything was closed with Barcelona,” Di Maria added. “He had told us as soon as we saw each other. Until on Thursday he sent me a message, he told me that everything had been exploited and that he was going to try to come to PSG. Very ugly days because everything changed from one moment to another, but now they are very happy here."

And Di Maria is in no doubt that Messi will enjoy life in Paris.

“I think Messi is going to feel better here than in Catalonia. With the reception he had in Paris I think he already realised what it generates, what moves it and what it is. People here are going to show it to him in each training and in each game. Because of him now there are 200 people out every time we go out,” he concluded.

