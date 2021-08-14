Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This is the adorable moment a Brentford fan burst into tears on live television last night following the club's historic win over Arsenal.

The Bees silenced the 1,725 away fans inside the Brentford Community Stadium by pulling off a 2-0 victory to condemn Mikel Arteta's side to a first league defeat of the season.

Arsenal have now gone eight games with registering a win after they were beaten in back-to-back losses by Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

However, some were understandably more delighted than others, as this Bees fan was caught crying in the stands.

This video posted by Football Daily - which perfectly captures the iconic moment - has managed to exceed 3,000 retweets, and currently has more than 19,000 likes.

One Everton fan wrote in reply: "Made up for him, that’s what it’s all about."

Another commented: "What a moment for him to witness!"

A third person added: "This is why we love football."

This fan was also delighted by what she saw, saying: "That’s football. Pleased for them and Thomas Frank is a lovely manager and character, I wish them well this season."

While a fifth commented: "Come on, man. It was only Arsenal."

1 of 12 What shirt number does Bukayo Saka wear for Arsenal? 11 8 7 9

Up next, Arsenal will face Champions League winners Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday as Arteta bids to get his disorganised campaign back on track.

The north west London derby is scheduled to take place just days before the first Carabao Cup game of the season against West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday 25 August.

Speaking after the game, Arteta said he was 'extremely disappointed' but his team didn't deserve 'anything different' after losing the opening game against Brentford.

"No, I'm extremely disappointed," he told Sky Sports. "You have a lot of illusions to start the season in the best possible way, against a really good opponent with a great atmosphere in this stadium, and we lost the game.

"I don't think we deserved anything different because with each little things they created issues against us, they scored from a long throw, and then we didn't have enough presence in the box with the amount of situations they created especially in the second half.

"So you don't do that in the Premier League, you don't win matches."

Brentford vs Arsenal Premier League Reaction & Highlights! Check out the latest football news and gossip on The Football Terrace...

Read more: Virgil van Dijk: How Aguero, Haaland and Messi reacted after facing the Liverpool star

News Now - Sport News