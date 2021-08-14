Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was another busy night last night for WWE last night on Friday Night SmackDown, with Roman Reigns and John Cena going head-to-head just eight days before their clash at SummerSlam.

John Cena says all he needs to beat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the Universal Title is 1-2-3

With eight days remaining until their highly-anticipated clash at SummerSlam, 16-time World Champion John Cena came face-to-face with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Although Reigns recognized the accomplishment of Cena, he also made the ultra-intense war of words highly personal by bringing up Cena's personal life and make it clear the iconic Superstar was not good enough to take his title.

For his part, The Leader of the Cenation informed The Head of the Table that all he needed to beat him at The Biggest Party of the Summer was 1-2-3 and then "The Champ was gone."

King Nakamura def. Apollo Crews to reclaim the Intercontinental Title

The King has his gold! After both Rick Boogs and Commander Azeez were sent back to the locker room by the official for attempting to interfere in the contest, King Nakamura ultimately overcame Apollo Crews to lay claim to the Intercontinental Title for the second time with Kinshasa in an absolutely explosive matchup

The Street Profits def. Otis & Chad Gable

Months after Montez Ford suffered a serious injury at the hands of Otis, The Street Profits earned retribution against The Alpha Academy.

After Ford once again defied gravity by leaping over the top rope to take out Otis at ringside, Angelo Dawkins hit a beautiful Pop-up Corkscrew Neckbreaker on Chad Gable to pick up the three-count.

Seth Rollins promised to stomp Edge into the mat at SummerSlam

Looking to contradict Edge's claim last week that he was nothing more than "Edge Light," Seth Rollins took advantage of WWE Hall of Famer's absence to show a rather skewed video that attempted to explain why he was better than Edge.

The self-professed “Visionary of Drip” made it clear that he will not hesitate that way he did 2014. Instead, he will stomp Edge's neck into the mat at SummerSlam, and if that puts The Rated R-Superstar on the shelf for good, his feeling was "so be it."

The Mysterios def. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

In the height of tag team action between The Mysterios and The Dirty Dogs, The Usos distracted Dominik Mysterio from the TitanTron. Though the up-and-comer lost focus momentarily, his father Rey was able to push his son out of the way to avoid an attack from Robert Roode.

Moments later, Dominik recovered and pinned Roode with some quick-thinking athleticism, giving the Mysterios momentum heading into their SmackDown Tag Team Title Match against Jey & Jimmy Usos at SummerSlam.

Kevin Owens def. Baron Corbin

Sick of Baron Corbin asking everybody for money, Kevin Owens promised to give the despondent former monarch $1000 if he beat him. If Corbin lost, though, he had to stop complaining and asking for money. Owens even put an exclamation point on the offer with a pre-match Stunner when Corbin decided to mouth-off.

After failing to pick up the win with his feet on the rope in the final moments of the subsequent contest, the desperate Corbin decided to waste time arguing with the official.

In response, Owens turned the tables on his opponent and picked up the three-count. And when Corbin was left in complete disarray, KO laid the matter to bed with a second Stunner.

Sasha Banks, Carmella and Zelina Vega attacked Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks closed out the SmackDown Women’s Title Contract Signing on her terms with a painful surprise for SmackDown Women's champion Bianca Belair.

Before making her SummerSlam matchup official with her signature, The Boss introduced her "witnesses" Carmella and Zelina Vega. And after she affixed her signature on the contract, she and her cohorts launched a 3-on-1 assault that culminated with Banks locking in the submission on Belair using the titleholder's own braid.

