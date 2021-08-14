Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's only a matter of days before we see Manny Pacquiao back in the ring when he faces Yordenis Ugas.

PacMan was initially supposed to fight the unbeaten Errol Spence Jr. for the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

However, the latter had to pull out of the fight due to an injury to his left eye and was replaced by Ugas.

The Cuban was previously scheduled to take on Fabian Maidana on the undercard of the boxing event but the latter also had to pull out due to an eye injury.

Hence, the Beijing Olympics gold medalist will now fight Pacquiao to defend his WBA (Super) welterweight title.

Interestingly, Ugas replaced PacMan as the WBA (Super) welterweight champion due to the latter's inactivity.

With only a few days left before the fight, Pacquiao has been training vigorously and videos of his sessions have been posted on Twitter over the last month or so.

In his most recent training footage, the 42-year-old works on his pain tolerance by being persistently hit by a stick for around 80 seconds.

It's pretty intense given that at one point in the video, Pacquiao looks like he would punch his trainer. But as they say, "No Pain, No Gain".

The 42-year-old has not appeared in the ring since his victory over Keith Thurman via split decision which came more than two years ago. That is a lot of time out of action, especially when the opponent is a solid one.

However, Pacquiao's quality and experience cannot be taken lightly, not to forget his intense training sessions which have been going on for some time now.

Ugas is a pretty solid fighter who is currently ranked 7th by BoxRec in the welterweight rankings. He has won 26 out of his 30 fights so far and is on a three-bout winning streak.

While most would've preferred Pacquiao vs Spence, the former locking horns with Ugas is a pretty exciting fight to watch as well.

