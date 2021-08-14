Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstars John Cena and Roman Reigns had a verbal sparring session to open this week's WWE SmackDown.

Both Superstars got meta during their promos in the night's opening segment, and Cena even referred to some former names from WWE's past.

The two names included an AEW star and a massive free agent who may well be going to AEW as early as next week.

The back and forth promos between the two biggest stars in WWE feels very similar to their feud from a few years ago, although Reigns is now portraying a very different character to the babyface he once was.

“You’ve been protected, Roman. You’ve been protected by The Shield. Hell, you almost ruined Seth Rollins; you ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE.”

Although Cena would outright mention Jon Moxley/Dean Ambrose in his promo, his reference to CM Punk was a lot more subtle:

“I’m gonna take your title, jump the barricade and run out of Allegiant Stadium as fast as I can. I may even blow you a kiss goodbye.”

Cena was referring to the iconic moment at WWE Money In The Bank 2011, where CM Punk defeated him to win the WWE Championship and then 'walk out' of the company, disappearing through the crowd in his home town of Chicago, Illinois.

Although Punk had signed a contract to remain with the company the day of the event, it was one of the bigger moments for the company in the 21st century, with fans believing that there was no chance he would not beat Cena and 'leave' the company.

Cena and Reigns are set to collide at WWE SummerSlam 2021 for the Universal Championship, likely headlining the show, which will also feature a WWE Championship match between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley.

