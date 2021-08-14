Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Superstars John Cena and Roman Reigns had a verbal sparring session to open this week's WWE SmackDown.

Both Superstars got meta during their promos in the night's opening segment, and Reigns even mentioned Cena's ex Nikki Bella during his assessment of the 16-time World Champion.

This isn't the first time that Bella has been brought up in a segment with Cena, but it was arguably one of the more scathing.

The back and forth promos between the two biggest stars in WWE feels very similar to their feud from a few years ago, although Reigns is now portraying a very different character to the babyface he once was.

Reigns would actually be extremely complementary of Cena for most of his promo, although the line about Bella certainly gained a big reaction from the live crowd in attendance:

"You’re the best, Mount Rushmore of WWE, you might take every slot. You’re even good enough to juggle Hollywood and the WWE at the same time. We don’t have time to promote all your movies. What do you have, like, four movies out John? "You’re so good and can verbally joust with anybody – that’s not my game. You’re good enough to take on the Tribal Chief. You’re good enough to win the WWE Championship. You’re not good enough to win the Universal Championship. "Twenty years of missionary was good enough for you, but it wasn’t good enough for Nikki Bella. I’m going to smash you, and send you back to Hollywood. So take us home, kid."

Reigns vs Cena

Cena and Reigns are set to collide at WWE SummerSlam 2021 for the Universal Championship, likely headlining the show, which will also feature a WWE Championship match between Goldberg and Bobby Lashley.

