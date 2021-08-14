Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is the overwhelming favourite to be sacked by the club before the end of the season following the defeat against Brentford.

The 39-year-old is already under immense pressure after a difficult pre-season in which the Gunners failed to win a single game against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

And last night's embarrassing 2-0 loss against the Bees at the Brentford Community Stadium has left Arsenal rock bottom of the table.

Last season, Arteta could only manage an eighth-place finish in the Premier League - the club's joint-worst result since the 1994/95 season.

And after the worst possible start, Sky Bet have the Spaniard at 11/4 to be the first top-flight boss sacked this season, swiftly followed by Xisco Munoz, who is 9/2, with Patrick Vieira up next at 8/1.

Arteta himself lamented his side's performance against Brentford, as he said: "I’m disappointed. We started the season against a good opponent. I don’t think we deserved anything different.

"They scored from a long throw-in and we didn’t have enough presence in the box.

"The first goal gave them some hope. We wanted to play better in the second half but we need many more shots on target, then we conceded on a set-piece.

"What I can control and help, I’ll put all my enthusiasm and work into that."

The game wasn't without controversy however as goalkeeper Bernd Leno felt he had been fouled in the build-up to Brentford's second goal against Arsenal.

However, Arteta insisted they only had themselves to blame, saying: "It’s allowed in the Premier League. He cannot move. I can’t change it now."

Pep Guardiola, Arteta's close friend and mentor, is also unlikely to be fired before the end of the campaign, according to Sky Bet, with odds of 50/1.

Everton's Rafael Benitez is 12/1 with Newcastle United's Steve Bruce at 10/1.

13. No Manager To Leave - 100/1

=12. Pep Guardiola - 50/1

=12. Jurgen Klopp - 50/1

=11. Thomas Frank - 33/1

=11. Brendan Rodgers - 33/1

=10. Thomas Tuchel - 25/1

=10. Marcelo Bielsa - 25/1

9. David Moyes - 20/1

8. Dean Smith - 18/1

=7. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 16/1

=7. Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1

=7. Graham Potter - 16/1

=6. Sean Dyche - 14/1

=6. Daniel Farke - 14/1

=6. Bruno Lage - 14/1

5. Rafael Benitez - 12/1

=4. Steve Bruce - 10/1

=4. Ralph Hasenhuttl - 10/1

3. Patrick Vieira - 8/1

2. Xisco Munoz - 9/2

1. Mikel Arteta - 11/4

