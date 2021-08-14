Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE will reportedly be making a 'big announcement' during tonight's live event from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FOX 46 anchor Kaci Jones recently revealed on Twitter that she would be co-hosting a WWE Supershow pre-show for the FOX 46 in Charlotte, alongside WWE's Byron Saxton.

The exact nature of the announcement is unknown, but it may be the confirmation of a major WWE PPV event taking place in the region.

Jones confirmed on Twitter that she would have a big announcement for fans in attendance at the live show:

“Happy Friday! Exciting weekend ahead. I’m cohosting the WWE Supershow pre-show for FOX 46 News with Byron Saxton tomorrow at the Spectrum Center. WE HAVE A BIG ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE QUEEN CITY!”

There are several WWE Superstars confirmed for the Supershow, including:

John Cena,

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos

WWE United States Champion Sheamus

Randy Orton

Riddle

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Drew McIntyre and more

PPV Announcement?

There are a number of WWE PPV events that do not have a confirmed date for 2021, including WWE Payback, WWE Survivor Series and WWE TLC - Tables, Ladders & Chairs, so one of these could be confirmed for the Queen City at some point in the year.

Currently, there is no word on whether these WWE Supershow events could air sporadically on television, with the company still going with the separate brands of RAW, SmackDown and NXT on a weekly basis.

