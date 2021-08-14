Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has signed a professional contract with Russian club Legion Dynamo who play in the third tier.

The 32-year-old retired from MMA following his victory over Justin Gaethje via technical submission at UFC 254.

A key reason behind Khabib's retirement was the unfortunate death of his father Abdulmanap due to complications from Covid-19.

Since then, the Russian has still been involved in MMA, purchasing Gorilla Fighting Championship and renaming it as Eagle Fighting Championship.

Khabib has been an avid football fan and his signed a contract with Legion Dynamo, a club based in Makachkala who are in the third division of Russian football.

Interestingly, the 32-year-old is a supporter of Anzhi Makachkala who are in the same tier.

Legion Dynamo announced his signing on their Instagram page, saying: “A great battle awaits our Legion, for which we need great warriors. Getting ready to host [Khabib Nurmagomedov] to our team.”

Legion Dynamo are currently third in the Russian Football National League with seven points from their first three matches. Ahead of them are table-toppers Anzhi and Dynamo Makachkala.

They are also in the group stage of the Russian Cup, being drawn in Group F alongside FC Ufa and second division club Alaniya.

Even though Khabib hasn't had any prior experience of professional football, someone of his character and strength would be useful to have in the team and the dressing room.

Legion Dynamo are yet to say as to what position the 32-year-old will play. He may not have the height but certainly has the physical attributes needed in a defender.

Khabib has the capabilities of becoming a no-nonsense, hard-tackling centre-back who can intimidate strikers.

Legion Dynamo finished fourth in their league last season and will be keen on competing for promotion to the second division. Currently, Anzhi are the top of the league but with 29 matches left, they still have a chance.

