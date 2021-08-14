Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona are a bit of a mess right now.

They've just lost the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi, and are on the brink of a financial crisis.

And they entered the opening weekend of the season without being able to register some of their new players due to wage restrictions.

However, ahead of tomorrow's opener against Real Sociedad, Barca have now been able to register Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj.

And it's all thanks to Gerard Pique.

The statement read: "FC Barcelona is able to register Memphis, Eric Garcia and Rey Manaj to play in the Spanish Liga de Futbol Profesional. This has been made possible thanks to an agreement with Gerard Piqué whereby the Barça second captain’s salary has been substantially reduced.

"This means that all of the first team players will be available for selection by Ronald Koeman for this Sunday’s opening Liga fixture against Real Sociedad.

"The club is also continuing to work with two of the other captains, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, to adapt their salaries to the club’s current situation. It must be noted that both players are totally and utterly willing to cooperate.

"This summer, FC Barcelona has achieved a number of sales and loans with regard to its senior squad that have meant that all of the players can be registered for the start of the 2021/22 season.

Jean-Clair Todibo was sold for 8 million euro to OGC Nice, Junior Firpo went to Leeds United for 15 million, Trincao was loaned to Wolverhampton Wanderers for 6 million, Carles Aleñá was traded to Getafe for 5 million and Konrad De la Fuente left for Olympique Marseille in exchange for 3.5 million. The latter two operations were at 50% because they included the right to repurchase. In addition, Matheus Fernandes’ contract was terminated."

Reports emerged last week that Pique was willing to reduce his wages in a last-minute attempt to keep Messi but it was clearly too little, too late.

But now, the defender has taken a 'substantial' pay cut in order to register the new players.

