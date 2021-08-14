Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Several WWE NXT Superstars were present backstage at this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, with some performing in front of the live crowd.

Usually, performers from the developmental system working on shows before the televised event can indicate that they're being looked at for an imminent call up to Raw or SmackDown.

With WWE reportedly making some major changes to NXT, some of the names brought up to work dark matches are pretty solid contenders to be the next brought up to the main roster.

As well as recently returned Raw roster member Keith Lee; Ridge Holland, Xia Li, Austin Theory, Dakota Kai and Kacy Catanzaro worked dark matches before WWE SmackDown this week.

Keith Lee won a quick squash match over an unnamed opponent, whilst Ridge Holland would defeat Austin Theory, and Xia Li and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Kacy Catanzaro.

Holland is one of the names that jumps out instantly, as he recently returned to WWE NXT to join Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan.

Is Ridge Holland heading to the main roster?

The stacked NXT Superstar was injured in October 2020, when it was revealed that he had a dislocated and broken (fractured) ankle and a right-knee patella dislocation and patella tendon rupture.

Holland is one of the performers that WWE sees a bright future in, thus why he has been brought up so quickly since his return to work dark matches in front of the company's top brass.

It remains to be seen if the company opts to bring any NXT Superstars up to Raw and SmackDown over the next few weeks or if they wait until the WWE Draft event that is likely to take place in October.

