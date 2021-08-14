Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans are back in the Premier League.

What we witnessed at Brentford’s Community Stadium on Friday night was special.

It was Brentford’s first top-flight match since 1947 and they triumphed 2-0 over Arsenal in a full capacity.

Grown men were in tears and children were getting in amongst it. It was an incredible occasion.

However, that wasn’t quite the case in the second Premier League fixture of the weekend.

Leeds United travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the ‘Roses derby.’

Both matches last season were played behind closed doors but it was always going to be a heated atmosphere with the return of both home and away fans.

Unfortunately, that rivalry wasn’t restricted to the stadium.

That's because footage has emerged of fans fighting in the city centre before kick-off.

One supporter even picks up a wheelie bin to use as a weapon as another can be seen throwing a chair.

Video: Leeds and Man Utd fans fight

Why do football fans have to be like this?

Quiz: The ultimate 2021/22 Premier League quiz - a question on each club

1 of 20 When was Arsenal Football Club founded? 1896 1886 1986 1882

Ahead of the match, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knew just how incredible the atmosphere was going to be inside Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

“Brilliant. It’s fantastic," Solskajer said. First game of the season anyway, whoever we play against would be fantastic. Our fans have been great against Brentford and Everton in the pre-season matches. They’ve been very good.

"The last time we were all together was against City and we had a decent end to that game. That roar when Scott scored that goal is I think the loudest I’ve ever heard Old Trafford. It’ll be amazing. We’ve waited long enough. Hopefully we can play the football that our fans can enjoy. That’s going to be important for us to get a good start.”



News Now - Sport News