WWE Superstar Chad Gable has been a fan favourite but 'under the radar' performer for the past few years, and now he wants to remind people how good he really is.

Gable has been aligned on-screen with Otis over the past few months, with the duo turning heel shortly after Daniel Bryan finishing 'training' with the Alpha Academy.

The former amateur star has been compared by many to Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle, with his personality and proficiency in-ring akin to the WWE Hall of Famer.

Gable recently spoke to WWE El Brunch, and he discussed what the plans are for Alpha Academy going forward, and how he and Otis want to chase individual gold in WWE:

“Above and beyond that, my vision for the Alpha Academy is to churn out guys like myself and Otis to be individual champions. We’re not just limited to tag team and I’m not just limited to tag teams. I’m very proud of my record as a tag team champion and being a triple crown tag team champion, but I don’t want people to assume that I’m simply a tag team wrestler. They’ve also gotten to see moments like my run in King of the Ring and matches with guys like AJ Styles. Just throughout my career, you can see that I’m very capable as a singles wrestler. I have big goals as a singles wrestler. We want to take over the world as the Alpha Academy.”

