Floyd Mayweather made a monstrous amount of money for each punch he landed on Logan Paul during their exhibition fight.

The two locked horns against one another in an exhibition bout a couple of months ago. After eight rounds, the fight was declared as a draw.

Following the bout, Mayweather had some praise for Paul, saying: "He's better than I thought he was... he's a tough, rough competitor."

A few weeks after the fight, Money was caught on camera saying: "I'm the only person that can do a fake fight and get $100 million. I could do legalised sparring and get $100 million."

According to Bonusfinder, Mayweather was paid a stunning £1.6m-per-punch for every punch he landed on Paul. Out of 107 punches attempted, the 44-year-old was able to land 43 on his opponent.

This was more than what he earned for each punch during his fights against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Against the former, Mayweather was paid £1.3m for each punch landed while he was paid £1.2m for each punch he landed on the Irishman.

Paul was paid £10m for the fight and was able to land 28 on his opponent. Apart from receiving praise from his opponent, the American was also lauded by UFC president Dana White who said:

"Have you ever met Floyd Mayweather in person? He's f***ing tiny, man.

"He's tiny, and Logan's f***ing big, too. But, I thought he did a good job tying Floyd up, not letting Floyd get off when he was. And Floyd looked old that night, too. And I think Floyd knew he looked old that night."

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017 following his victory over Conor McGregor. However, he has been involved in a couple of exhibition fights since then.

Before fighting Paul, he defeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Mayweather has said that while he won't fight professionally, he can still take part in exhibition bouts.

