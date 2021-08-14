Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is back with a bang.

Stadiums are packed once again and it really does feel as though football has properly returned.

We couldn’t have asked for a better match to kick things off as Brentford took on Arsenal at their newish Community Stadium. It was Brentford’s first match in the top flight since 1947.

They marked it with a sensational performance as they beat Arsenal 2-0 in front of an electric crowd.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool will get their opportunity on Saturday with the opening matchday concluding with Tottenham facing Manchester City.

Life is good again.

But how much do you know about the Premier League? Well let’s put your knowledge to the test, shall we?

On the opening weekend of the season, we’ve produced a 20 question Premier League quiz with one question on each club in the 2021/22 campaign.

You may know about your own club but do you know about the others?

The scoring system is as follows:

1-3: Related to the Championship

4-8: Bottom half finish

9-12: Mid-table mediocrity

13-14: Top-half finish

15-16: European place

17-19: Champions League qualification

20: CHAMPIONS

Good luck - you may need it!

Quiz: The ultimate 2021/22 Premier League quiz - a question on each club

1 of 20 When was Arsenal Football Club founded? 1896 1886 1986 1882

