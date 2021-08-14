Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A video has emerged of Leeds United fans chanting an unsavoury song about Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho ahead of the clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford this afternoon.

While the battle on the pitch is still fairly evenly poised, the build-up to the game was marred by ugly scenes off the pitch that left both sets of supporters needing treatment.

And a video, shared by Twitter user @igrattan, has added another particularly sour twist.

The footage is filmed by an unidentified individual on a grainy cell phone and in it a large group of Leeds United fans can be heard chanting: "Sancho and Rashford, you let the country down, Sancho and Rashford, you let the country down, let the country down, you s--- b-------."

Leeds fan Ian, who identifies himself as a 1919 legacy fan, posted a clip of the incident on social media to his 2,187 followers accompanied by the following caption: "Football is back and I’ve missed it so much."

This is not on

Many Leeds fans seemed to be in a boisterous mood heading into today's clash, with fights constantly breaking out in pubs in and around Old Trafford.

However, their mocking chants soon subsided shortly after Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring late in the first half, thanks to a sublime assist from Paul Pogba.

