Never-before-seen footage has surfaced of Mike Tyson nearly delivering some killer blows to his trainer during an intense session.

The clips, which were filmed ahead of Tyson’s headline showdown with Roy Jones Jr back in November, show that the 55-year-old was not holding back in his preparation for the fight.

Throughout the video - which can be seen below - ‘Iron Mike’ rolls back the years as he strikes a number of fast, hard punches towards his trainer, whose body is protected, repeatedly coming extremely close with his shots towards the head.

Some of the hits are, to say the least, too close for comfort. Though appearing to take Tyson’s enthusiasm well, you can sense the fear in his trainer’s eyes as the session nearly takes a nasty turn.

The fight with Jones Jr in Los Angeles was a hotly anticipated one, with both fighters coming out of retirement to put on the box office event.

It was Jones Jr, three years Tyson’s junior, who was largely the favourite going into the bout.

Clearly the former heavyweight champion was not going to be taking face-off lightly, reflected in his training methods.

Though being eventually scored as a draw, Tyson told BT Sport Box Office "I'm good with it. I entertained the crowd. The crowd was happy with it.”

He went on to comment that he “hasn’t been fighting for 15 years.” His opponent on the other hand, Tyson said, “only stopped fighting three years ago.”

Once dubbed ‘The Baddest Man of the Planet’, Tyson seems to have been making up for lost time as he took to the ring to prepare for the big night.

Luckily for the man brave enough to train the man with 44 KOs to his name, he didn’t make it 45 before the fight had even begun.

Tyson is expected to make yet another return the ring at some point this year, but he is yet to establish a concrete date and opponent.

