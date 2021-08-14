Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE were reportedly in talks at one point regarding the purchase of one of Mexico's biggest pro wrestling promotions.

CMLL is a lucha libre promotion based in Mexico City that was founded back in 1933 under the name Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre (EMLL).

WWE was apparently keen on getting the promotion a couple of years ago, as revealed but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer of the Newsletter confirmed that the company was looking at purchasing the promotion in the Mexican territory a few years back.

WWE reportedly wanted to have a foothold in the Mexican market to essentially get the top talent and prepare them for an eventual move to the United States.

While not known about, there were talks a few years back of WWE buying CMLL. WWE wanted to run Mexico with the idea it could get the cream of the crop talent in Mexico and then groom some of them for the U.S. market. The belief was that if they owned CMLL and got all the top talent, that AAA wouldn’t be able to keep its talent and they’d have the best of both. Where the deal fell apart was for CMLL to sell, they wanted selling the arenas as part of the deal and WWE didn’t want to own so many older arenas

WWE has successfully brought talent from the Lucha Libre discipline over to the United States in the past, with stars such as Rey Mysterio making a huge name for themselves on the global stage.

With the previous talks of NXT reportedly having franchises across the globe, starting with NXT UK, it isn't a surprise that WWE would've been looking to acquire the major Mexican promotion to potentially launch NXT Mexico.

