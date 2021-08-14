Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are running riot against Leeds United.

Many fans were tipping the Red Devils to drop points on the opening day of the Premier League season, but it looks as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are hungry for a title challenge.

That's because United opened the goal-scoring floodgates at Old Trafford on Saturday, ensuring that the 75,000 returning fans were treated to an absolute masterclass to watch from the stands.

Man Utd vs Leeds

And at the centre of their incredible performance was Bruno Fernandes, who reminded Premier League fans exactly why he is one of the world's best players with a scintillating hat-trick.

The Portuguese combined effortlessly with Paul Pogba, who was at the peak of his powers, to open the scoring for United, but Luke Ayling levelled proceedings with a second-half thunderbolt.

Man Utd DESTROY Leeds Utd 5-1 (Football Terrace)

Fernandes completes his hat-trick

However, that clearly lit a fire underneath the hosts because they proceeded to score a deluge of goals with Fernandes bagging a brace after Mason Greenwood put United back in the driving seat.

And Fernandes couldn't have secured the match ball in more emphatic fashion if he tried, so be sure to check out the moment that United's talisman got his season underway with a bang below:

What an incredible finish - and to think that rival fans call him 'Penandes'.

Three fantastic goals from open play really does hammer a nail in the coffin that Fernandes relies upon penalties and rest assured that he'll once again threaten Frank Lampard's scoring record.

Pogba drops FOUR assists

However, Fernandes wasn't the only United midfielder who dropped a masterclass during the Leeds win because Pogba was also playing one of the games of his life with no less than four assists.

Pogba already had a creative treble to his name when he teed up Fernandes for his hat-trick, but decided that he wanted more by turning provider for Fred to score a rare Premier League goal.

It couldn't have been a more devastating demonstration of the damage that United can do when both Fernandes and Pogba are on song because Leeds were well and truly played off the park.

Whether or not that will be enough to usurp Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea this season remains to be seen, but make no mistake that United will cause teams some serious problems...

