Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League is back, ladies and gentlemen.

While a summer full of sporting action has certainly kept us all entertained, it's hard to beat the Christmas-like feeling that you get on the eve of a new Premier League campaign.

And the commencement of the 2021/22 season is all the more special because it marks the return of full attendances at stadiums across the country after almost 18 months away.

Premier League stadiums

As such, you can bet that every single arena from the Premier League down to non-league will be buzzing with hundreds and thousands of supporters celebrating the beautiful game.

However, while every single stadium undoubtedly has a place in the heart of those who cherish their visits there, I think we can all agree that certain grounds are a little better than others.

Whether it's the facilities, view, food, accessibility or even the price of a pint, we all have our own reasons for preferring one stadium to another - and that's exactly what we're exploring today.

Odegaard CLOSER! Maddison deal OFF? (Football Terrace)

Poll ranks Premier League stadiums

That's because talkSPORT have highlighted a YouGov poll for Betfair that has seen more than 1,000 football fans cast their opinion on which Premier League stadiums are the best to visit.

Given just how precious stadiums are to their particular cohort of supporters, you just know that it's a poll that will rustle plenty of feathers, so be sure to check out the full results down below:

20. Vicarage Road (Watford)

19. St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

18. Turf Moor (Burnley)

17. Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)

16. Amex Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)

15. Brentford Community Stadium (Brentford)

14. King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

13. Molineux (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

12. Carrow Road (Norwich City)

11. Goodison Park (Everton)

10. London Stadium (West Ham United)

9. Elland Road (Leeds United)

8. Villa Park (Aston Villa)

7. Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

6. Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

5. St. James’ Park (Newcastle United)

4. Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

3. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

2. Old Trafford (Manchester United)

1. Anfield (Liverpool)

Anfield takes the acclaim

As is often the case with polls on Premier League stadiums, Anfield comes out on top as arguably the greatest footballing cathedral in the country.

With architecture that blends the tradition of old with new and tasteful renovations, Liverpool's home is an absolute masterclass in how stadiums should blend modernity with history.

And we suspect that's why stadiums like St. Mary's and the King Power don't rank too highly because, well, they don't exactly bring much to the table when it comes to originality.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, by contrast, perfectly demonstrates that new stadiums can retain character by way of keeping fans close to the pitch and not having a uniform, bowl-like structure.

However, even character can't save Vicarage Road, Turf Moor and Selhurst Park from ranking amongst the stadiums that fans are least enamoured with visiting.

For our money, though, we just can't help enjoying the fact that all 20 stadiums will be packed to the rafters once again and that, at the end of the day, is what Premier League football is all about.

1 of 20 When was Arsenal Football Club founded? 1896 1886 1986 1882

News Now - Sport News