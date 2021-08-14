Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Fury has struck out at his son Tyson Fury for having ‘200 yes men’ around him at his training camp in Las Vegas.

The world champion has been Stateside ahead of his much anticipated trilogy with Deontay Wilder, before recently returning home for the birth of his child.

Fury’s father, ever the outspoken figure, slammed his son in a recent interview with BT Sport for who he has been surrounding himself with in America.

“When he gets off the plane in Las Vegas, you've got 200 yes men waiting for him looking to get that from him.”

"Because he's the Pied Piper, ain't he? That's what he does. People follow him around just to get what they can.”

The main worry from the senior Fury is the effect this is having on his son’s boxing.

"And I've witnessed it firsthand and I've thought to myself, 'You know what? This ain't making sense to me, and he's sort of lost his bit of movement that he had, for my money.

"He used to be elusive, he used to be awkward, coming at you from all different styles. He's gone a bit one dimensional."

The fight with Wilder, now the third time the pair have met, is taking place in front of a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at the rescheduled date of October 9th.

Despite taking aim at the two-time world heavyweight champion, John Fury is still predicting his son to cruise to victory against the American, who he described as “a piece of rubbish, but a piece of rubbish that can fight.”

“I think if he’s on his A-game, it’ll be over within five rounds,” Fury goes on to say. He is also predicting it will be “a quicker job than last time [when Tyson won in the seventh round].”

When the two meet in the fight billed as ‘Once and For All’, it should become clear the exact effect the so-called ‘yes men’ have had on the Gypsy King.

