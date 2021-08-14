Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba made a glittering return to competitive action with Manchester United on Saturday.

The Red Devils couldn't have wished for a better start to their Premier League campaign as they secured an emphatic 5-1 win over Leeds United in front of 75,000 fans at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes fired the hosts into the lead during a dramatic opening 45 minutes, but Luke Ayling levelled the scores after the break with a sensational strike past David de Gea.

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds

If anything, though, that seemed to motivate United to win all three points with Fernandes bagging himself a hat-trick, while Mason Greenwood and Fred also rippled the Old Trafford net.

However, the real mastermind behind United's stellar performance was undoubtedly Pogba who remarkably helped himself to four assists.

In fact, Pogba is just the seventh player in the history of the Premier League to notch a quintet of assist with Fernandes' second goal proving the only strike to which he didn't turn his hand to.

Man Utd DESTROY Leeds United 5-1 (Football Terrace)

Pogba's creative brilliance

It was a staggering creative performance of the likes of which you only see a couple of times each season and it goes to show just how much of an important role Pogba can play this season.

Besides, Pogba's statistics were nothing short of mind-blowing with Squawka attributing five chances created, five recoveries, two shots, one tackle and one interception to his name.

However, to distill Pogba's performance down to the data would be a complete disservice because the number could never show the sheer quality behind each of the Frenchman's creative actions.

Pogba's majestic highlights

After all, the phrase 'one assist' couldn't possibly do justice to the unbelievable through-ball that Pogba played to Greenwood for what ultimately proved to be the game-winning goal.

So, without further ado, let's all treat ourselves to Pogba's immaculate individual highlights courtesy of Twitter user @PogbaXtra, which you can check out down below:

Somebody tell the United chiefs to put some extra effort into the Pogba negotiations.

Man Utd can't afford to lose him

With the World Cup winner entering the final year of his contract at United, many fans have been soul-searching as to whether they would truly be gutted or not if the 28-year-old departed.

However, any United supporter who watched Pogba slice open Leeds with four assists in the blink of an eye surely wouldn't have it in them to claim that the ex-Juventus man simply isn't required.

Besides, if United can find a way to get Pogba and Fernandes playing champagne football together on a weekly basis then you can bet that the Premier League trophy has their name on it.

