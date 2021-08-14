Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paul Pogba did what he does best as the Premier League returned to full swing on Saturday afternoon.

The French World Cup winner helped himself to a staggering four assists as Manchester United ran riot over Leeds United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, looking for a historic 21st top-flight trophy, may soon find themselves locked in a fierce title battle with derby rivals Manchester City and the mercurial genius of Pep Guardiola.

But Pogba, who has been subject to transfer interest from Paris Saint-Germain, proved decisive as they moved three points clear of their rivals - or at least until City's clash with Tottenham Hotspur - easily surpassing his tally of three assists in his seventh season with the club.

It sees him join a group headed by Harry Kane who achieved the same feat in September of last year plus former Premier League players Emmanuel Adebayor, Dennis Bergkamp, Santi Cazorla, Cesc Fàbregas, José Antonio Reyes and Dusan Tadic.

To celebrate, GIVEMESPORT have dug deep into the archives to find video footage which celebrates some of the best and the rest since 1999. And we want you to vote for your favourite.

So here's a list of every single player to register four assists in a single game.

1. Dennis Bergkamp - Arsenal vs Leicester City - 20/02/1999

2. Jose Antonio Reyes - Arsenal vs Middlesbrough - 14/01/2006

3. Cesc Fabregas - Arsenal vs Blackburn Rovers - 04/10/2009

4. Emmanuel Adebayor - Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle - 11/02/2012

5. Santi Cazorla - Arsenal vs Wigan Athletic - 11/05/2013

6. Dusan Tadic - Southampton vs Sunderland - 18/10/2014

7. Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton - 20/09/2020

