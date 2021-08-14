Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Vardy is a Premier League legend. There's no denying that.

The English striker was a late bloomer and only made his debut in England's top tier at the age of 27.

However, despite coming into the league in his late 20s, Vardy has scored goals for fun.

Now 34, Vardy is entering his eighth season in England's top-flight.

And he got off to a flyer in Leicester's 2021/22 season opener against Wolves at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The English striker broke the deadlock for his side just before half-time.

He nipped in front of a defender and produced a lovely finish which found its way past Jose Sa and into the net.

Vardy absolutely loves winding up opposition fans after he scores and he was at it again on Saturday afternoon.

The Englishman went right up to the Wolves fans and howled at them. Watch the goal and his celebration below:

New season, same old Vardy.

This man loves doing two things: scoring goals and winding up opposition fans.

That was the Leicester striker's 119th goal of his Premier League career.

He is the 19th highest goal scorer in Premier League history and is now just one goal behind Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard.

Vardy needs just seven more goals to break into the top 15. The way he's going, it's almost inevitable that he will manage that at some point this season.

Vardy's effort against Wolves proved to be the only goal of the game as Leicester got their 2021/22 Premier League campaign off to a winning start.

