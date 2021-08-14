Fight Camp 3: Joshua Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks comment on main event

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The final Matchroom Boxing Fight Camp event will be taking place tonight from the home of Eddie Hearn, the Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex.

Fight Camp 3 will be headlined by a WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title Eliminator between Joshua Buatsi and Ricards Bolotniks.

The stacked card will be presented exclusively on DAZN for fight fans to witness as of 7:00 BST this evening.

Croydon-born Buatsi believes that this contest will be a "good gauge" of where he sits in the realms of the Light Heavyweight division, with the 14-0 fighter ready to add to his spotless record tonight.

He said: “This is it, Eddie. This is the fight. You’ve been eager to make it happen from early on, and when this was offered to my team, we said yeah straight away. It’s a good fight, the ring outside looks good, I’m looking forward to it.

“That’s good for me; I’ve said it before we can go into there to box, with a strategy, but sometimes you’re going to have to fight, sometimes the tactics will go out the window, and it's man against man. We’ll see what happens and how it goes, but I’ll be prepared; I’ve covered all aspects, I’m ready.

“It will be a good gauge to see where I’m at; I think a good performance from myself will give you the green light to get the belt [fight[. Either way, I’ll be prepared.”

Buatsi vs Bolotniks

Latvian fighter Bolotniks also had his say ahead of the Title eliminator fight at the Matchroom HQ in Brentwood. He said: “I wanted this fight straight after the Golden Contract, and now I’m here, and I’m so happy. I’m ready for Saturday, and I am only here for the victory.

“Buatsi is a big star here and a good boxer. He’s strong and tough, and I want a street fight with him. In Latvia, I was always fighting on the street. Boxing is more professional, but I want a war, and I’m sure Buatsi and I will have a massive fight.

“I’m focused on Saturday, but after this, of course, I want the World Title. I have the perfect team around me, and this is the right time.”

