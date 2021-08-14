UFC: Jose Aldo doesn't want 'joke' fights against Logan and Jake Paul

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC legend Jose Aldo has stated that he is not looking for paydays against the likes of Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul.

The two YouTube stars have earned some massive box office numbers with their fights over the past few years, but Aldo is gunning for the UFC 135-pound belt.

Although the numbers may be lucrative, Aldo has stated that he does not want 'joke' fights against personalities.

Speaking to Ag Fight, Aldo made his intentions clear, with the world of mixed martial arts still being his main goal. He said: “I’m focused on fighting in the UFC, on being champion. That’s what keeps me motivated, making me look for new things and always learning until I’m champion again."

"I like boxing, but I wouldn’t do a joke fight like that, fighting a YouTuber. I respect those who do it because the financial side is very good, but according to my philosophy, I don’t see myself making a mockery like this, facing a guy who has never done a martial art.

"The idea was to fight other fighters who have a name, who were champions. But for that, I would have to do several boxing matches beforehand, show my skill, and that I’m able to get to face someone in boxing.”

Jose Aldo on Jake and Logan Paul

The 34-year-old Brazilian fighter has won back-to-back contests in the Featherweight division, and he is hoping to secure a fight against former division champion TJ Dillashaw.

Jake Paul is preparing for a contest against former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley, with the YouTuber having already defeated Ben Askren inside of the boxing ring.

Whether the Paul brothers or any notable personality can lure Aldo into a fight remains to be seen.

