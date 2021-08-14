Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United got their 2021/22 Premier League campaign off to the perfect start as they dismantled Leeds in front of a packed Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

United smashed five past their fierce rivals on the day.

Bruno Fernandes netted a hat-trick, while Mason Greenwood and Fred were also on the scoresheet.

While Paul Pogba wasn't among the scorers, he well and truly left his mark on the game.

The French star was in unstoppable form as he notched four assists in front of his home fans, becoming only the seventh player in Premier League history to achieve that in a single game.

The 28-year-old and Fernandes were absolutely brilliant in the game.

And they showed their bromance both during and after the match.

POGBA COPIES FERNANDES' CELEBRATION

Fernandes did his trademark 'hands over ears' celebration after scoring against Leeds.

Fan footage shows that Pogba copied his teammate.

POGBA INTERRUPTS FERNANDES' INTERVIEW

Fernandes was chosen to do a post-match interview on the pitch with Mason Greenwood.

As Pogba was walking off the pitch, he decided to interrupt the interview by pouring water over the Portuguese.

FERNANDES WAXES LYRICAL OVER POGBA

Fernandes was very complimentary of the Frenchman when speaking to the media.

"Amazing," Pogba told MUTV after the game about Pogba. "He's doing really well and he’s such a big player."

Fernandes is sure that his teammate can kick on and produce even better performances for the club.

He added: "Everybody knows that and I hope he can keep getting better and better, because I think he can still do so much more.

‘’I’m pretty sure Paul could do five or six [assists] in one game! Paul is a quality player; we all trust him, we all know his qualities. The point is making those performances and to help the team do better and I’m pretty sure Paul is here to do that.’’

Manchester United DESTROY Leeds United 5-1 | The Football Terrace

Their bromance was in full flow on Saturday afternoon.

If they keep performing as they did against Leeds, United are going to be very, very tough to beat this season.

