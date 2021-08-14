Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea got their Premier League campaign off to a winning start on Saturday evening.

The Blues welcomed Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge just days after winning the Super Cup.

And they produced a confident display as they won 3-0.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick, before Christian Pulisic doubled Chelsea's lead just before half-time.

Trevoh Chalobah would then score a scorcher in his first Premier League start for the club.

The 22-year-old, who joined the club at the age of 8, picked up the ball from 30 yards and lashed an effort past Vicente Guaita.

Chalobah was overcome with emotion as he sank to his knees and struggled to hold back the tears.

It really was a cracking goal and such an emotional moment.

Chalobah then gave a brilliant post-match interview where he discussed his emotions after scoring for Chelsea for the first time.

He said: "I'm lost for words. It's been an amazing week for me, I've been at the club since the age of 8...

"Playing at Stamford Bridge - where I've watched a lot of games, being ball boy, coming to watch the games with my family, Champions League nights... now I'm finally playing here and it's amazing.

"When I scored I didn't know what to do. I just dropped to my knees and I was crying really... it was just an amazing moment for me and my family.

Chalobah then showed he's got a wise head on such young shoulders.

He continued: "I had to wait a long time but it's important that you work hard and stay patient. Just keep working and focusing on your game and where you need to improve. It's not enough, I need to do more and more and that's what I'm aiming to do."

What a great interview in what was a special, special day for the youngster.

