Raphael Varane was finally presented as a Manchester United player on Saturday afternoon.

The Frenchman was unveiled to the crowd before their 2021/22 Premier League opener against Leeds United.

Varane has signed a four-year contract at the club and has been given the number 19 shirt.

According to reports, the number 19 shirt was not Varane's first choice.

The Manchester Evening News report that the 28-year-old wanted to wear the number four shirt.

That shirt is currently occupied by Phil Jones. He has worn it ever since he joined the club in 2011.

However, despite not playing for the club since 2019, Jones is said to have refused to part with his shirt number.

Varane therefore decided to choose the number 19 shirt as this preferred shirt number was not available.

Jones still has two years left on his contract. He's out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans but it is unknown whether they will be able to find a buyer.

Varane may have to wait a while until he finally receives his preferred shirt number.

The Frenchman spoke of his pleasure after signing for the Red Devils.

"Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football," Varane said, per BBC.

"The chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn't turn down.

"There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I'm joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.

"Having spoken to the manager, I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

"I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club's illustrious history."

