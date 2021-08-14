Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fulham moved to the top of the Championship table after dismantling Huddersfield on Saturday afternoon.

Aleksandar Mitrović, Josh Onomah, Fabio Carvalho and Ivan Cavaleiro (2) were all on the scoresheet as the west London club ran out 5-1 winners.

Fulham's first goal, scored by Mitrovic, came in the utmost bizarre circumstances.

A Huddersfield player, for some unknown reason, decided to play a 40-yard back-pass to his goalkeeper.

Ryan Schofield controlled the ball but, with Mitrovic approaching, he paniced and scuffed his clearance.

Mitrovic was well placed and had the easy task of putting the ball in the back of the net but he slipped at the vital moment.

Fortunately for him, the ball cannoned off his knee and towards the Huddersfield goal.

Schofield attempted to get back in time to stop the ball going in but he was unable to do so.

It was a truly bizarre goal and you can watch it below:

How ridiculous is that?!

Mitrovic actually had the audacity to wheel away and celebrate the goal as if he scored a 30-yard screamer.

To top it all off, the goal probably shouldn't have stood anyway as the ball appeared to go out when Schofield attempted to clear it.

The goal is going viral on social media and you can view some of the reaction below.

Fulham's boss, Marco Silva, was happy with Mitrovic's performance in his side's easy win.

“It’s important,” Silva told Fulham's official website. “He needs this type of performance to boost his confidence, which is normal after the last match, which was disappointing for all the players because we were the best team on the pitch against Middlesbrough.

“Mitro felt better [today], we spoke during the week, I want to leave all this pressure behind him that he has to score all these goals in a game.

“He scored once but he had lots of good moments, he helped the team and he did good work in the side. That’s the most important thing for me.

“The goals for our strikers and wingers will come naturally with our style of play.”

