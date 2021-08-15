Mo Salah can claim yet another record!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another game and another chance for Mohamed Salah to rewrite the record books, this time with a fifth successive goal on the opening day of the season.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 14 league games against Norwich (12 wins, 2 draws, 44 goals scored).

At Carrow Road, Liverpool have won seven of their nine Premier League visits, with the wins all coming in the last seven visits (scored 21 times in that winning sequence).

A total of 43 goals have been scored in the last nine meetings between the teams.

And the Reds’ last three wins at Carrow Road have all been by a single goal margin – 3-2; 5-4 and 1-0 (in the last fixture two seasons ago).

Mo Salah could become the first Liverpool player in history to score a hat-trick in the opening league fixture of two campaigns.

And should the No. 11 score it will be the 100th different Liverpool game in which he has found the net (all competitions).

On top of all that, Salah has netted on the opening weekend in each of the last four league seasons – the only Reds player in history to do so.

Should he score in this game he would become the first Premier League player ever to record the feat in 5 successive campaigns!

