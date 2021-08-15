Bruno Fernandes hits hat-trick as Manchester United crush Leeds
Bruno Fernandes & Paul Pogba were the star acts of a scintillating team display as Manchester United turned on the style in their rout of a Leeds side who ended shell-shocked and desperate for the referee, Paul Tierney, to blow the whistle. Last season’s corresponding fixture had Leeds trounced 6-2 but this was a far finer display from United who were a study of effervescent and powerhouse football.
A purring Solskjaer praised his match-winners, as well as saluting the fans who he said gave his players extra impetus.
"This is Man United, this is the real Man United, this is how I sold Man United to Edinson (Cavani) for example, that you can't leave after one season with no fans," he said.
"It was electric, absolutely magic. It does mean a lot for the players. This atmosphere gives you the extra edge and energy.
"You can't replicate that from a team-talk. When you run down that end and you score four goals like we did second half, it's just the best feeling in the world.