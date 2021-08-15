Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have got their 2021/22 Premier League season off to the perfect start.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travelled to newly promoted Norwich City and came away with a 3-0 victory.

Goals from Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah sealed a convincing victory despite the Reds not always at their scintillating best.

The home side did have a few opportunities themselves but a combination of poor finishing and heroics from goalkeeper Alisson kept them at bay.

It was virtually a full-strength Liverpool side with the returning Virgil van Dijk starting his first Premier League match since October 2020. The Dutchman helped his side keep a clean sheet.

In front of him, 35-year-old James Milner ensured standards didn’t slip as he played 90 minutes.

And quite literally, he ensured standards didn’t slip.

Without the injured Andy Robertson at left-back, Greek defender Konstantinos Tsimikas deputised.

While he performed well overall, his sloppiness with 20 minutes remaining almost allowed Norwich back into the match.

Tsimikas took far too long on the ball on the edge of his penalty area after a pass from Milner and was dispossessed. Fortunately for him, Norwich squandered the opportunity.

But that wasn’t enough for forgiveness.

Milner went immediately over to him, slapped him around the head and shouted in his face.

Video: Milner slaps Tsimikas

Milner may be 35 but he really hasn’t lowered his expectation levels, has he?

Despite that mistake, Klopp praised the performance of his left-back after a difficult 12 months at Anfield.

"Very good, very good," Klopp said of Tsimikas' display.

"I would say for at least 80 minutes very good, played good, was involved in all the offensive stuff, defended well. Then obviously someone pulled the plug a little bit! That's normal after that long period, so it was a really good debut. From the start in an away game, he played a really good game."

