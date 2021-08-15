Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Diego Simeone is one of the very best managers in the world.

The Argentine has performed miracles with Atletico Madrid since being named manager in 2011.

He has won eight trophies as manager, including the La Liga title in 2021.

Simeone has also guided his side to the Champions League final twice but, unfortunately, they were beaten by Real Madrid on both occasions.

While Simeone is a world-class manager, he was also pretty handy in his playing career too.

His best spell of his career arguably came with Atletico in the mid 1990s.

In the 1995/96 season, Simeone scored 12 times for his side in midfield as they won La Liga.

He was also part of Atletico's Copa del Rey winning side that season, where they beat Barcelona 1-0 in the final.

It's in that game where Simeone produced a quite sensational moment.

Barcelona's midfield at the time featured two high class players - José Mari Bakero, who payed 260 La Liga games for the club, and Pep Guardiola.

But Simeone made them look silly during the game.

In a moment of pure genius Simeone nutmegged Bakero, spun Guardiola and then nutmegged Bakero again.

His skill was so good that he genuinely took a moment to applaud himself before pinging the ball across the field. Brilliant.

Bakero and Guardiola were both brilliant midfielders at the time but Simeone make them look like amateurs.

The clip has gone viral on social media once again and it's yet another reminder than while he is a world-class manager, he was also a very good player.

