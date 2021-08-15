Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Paris Saint-Germain fans got to witness Lionel Messi for the first time on Saturday night.

Ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes, Messi along with fellow new signings AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum and Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi were unveiled before kick-off.

PSG ran out 4-2 winners against Strasbourg thanks to goals from Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler and Pablo Sarabia.

However, perhaps the loudest cheer of the night was reserved for Messi.

For dramatic effect, Messi was the last of the summer signings to be unveiled to the crowd. And the reception he received was quite something.

With a banner that read: ‘Bienvenido Messi’ (Welcome Messi) the home fans chanted his name and created a quite incredible atmosphere.

In fact, it was so good that it looked as though Messi could hardly believe it himself.

Footage has emerged of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner looking around as he tried to take it all in. He really was in disbelief as the reporter laughed at his wide-eyed reaction.

Video: Lionel Messi's official unveiling at PSG

It was something that football fans noticed - and enjoyed as they reacted on social media:

Ramos also allowed a little smile to himself after seeing the reaction Messi was receiving.

While it’s clear that Messi was reluctant to leave his beloved Barcelona, he hasn’t been able to hide his excitement at teaming up with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at PSG.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions," he said.

"I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes.”

