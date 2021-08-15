Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The European football landscape looks very different as we venture into an exciting new season.

All across the continent some massive transfer migrations have left former giants looking bare-boned, vulnerable and ripe for the taking.

In what was expected to be a rather quiet window due to financial restraints following an incredibly difficult year, the high-rollers have simply gone and flexed their extreme financial muscle.

However, no one will be able to match the flurry of arrivals that French powerhouse PSG have landed.

Desperate to finally end their Champions League hoodoo, the Parisians went on the rampage, snapping up Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos.

They then whacked a monumental cherry on top of that already mountainous cake by swooping in to give Lionel Messi a place to rest his head after his Barcelona romance came crumbling down.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

The result of all that orchestrated chaos is that PSG now boast a squad unlike anything the continent has ever seen, with at least two teams of players capable of challenging for top honours.

Don't forget that the above gaggle of newbies joined up with a gang of incredible footballers already at the club in the likes of Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Marco Veratti.

It's a cocktail of world-class talent that you would think can lead to only one result: European glory.

Enter Giveaway

However, there are some concerns that cramming a copious amount of ego into one small dressing room could be akin to the lighting of a very small fuse and cracks have already started to show.

As the teams were read out ahead of PSG's opening game of the season at the Parc des Princes last night, bizarrely, audible boo's could be heard as 'Kylian Mbappe' blared out through the speakers.

Mbappe is unquestionably one of the most talented stars of his generation and so to hear his name booed seems very strange indeed.

However, his reluctance to sign a new contract may be the very thing that has fed the discontent among some of the PSG faithful.

Either way, you can be certain that he won't have enjoyed it and he certainly won't be a fan of living in the significant shade that will now be cast by Messi and Neymar.

While, on paper, it would feel like the dream of any footballer to be a regular in a team like PSG's, you get the feeling that Mbappe may want out sooner rather than later.

He's the kind of player that has to be the star of his own show and, with PSG making a habit of collecting superstars, Paris just might not be his stage anymore.

News Now - Sport News