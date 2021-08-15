Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After what seems like a lifetime, fans are finally back inside stadiums in their numbers.

The return of the Premier League this weekend saw thousands and thousands of football fans flood back into their beloved home grounds, but there's also been thousands flooding back inside cricket stadiums too.

None more so than at Lord's for England's second Test match against India.

After the first Test came to a miserable end due to the classic English weather, all eyes are now on Lord's to see who can take the initiative in the series.

It was India who started the Test on the front foot, putting up a very respectable 364, with KL Rahul posting a very impressive 129. Although, England's greatest of all time Jimmy Anderson also proved his worth by taking five wickets.

In response, it was once again Joe Root who showed his ability with the bat, producing a fine innings that finished with him not out for 180.

The hosts were eventually all out for 391.

However, although the action at the crease has been impressive, it's having the fans back that has been refreshing and entertaining.

None more so than when one plucky English fan tried to disguise himself as an Indian player. No, seriously, he really did.

Of course, he hilariously failed to pull the wool over everyone's eyes, but it did lead to a very humorous exchange, which you can see below.

You've got to applaud his efforts. The full Indian kit was on and he even had a name and a number on his back.

However, security were pretty quick to point him out and soon enough escorted 'Jarvo 69' off the field of play.

In what has been a brilliant Test match so far, it was still the return of the fans that has produced the funniest moment of the series so far.

No wonder it's done massive numbers on social media; we applaud the effort, but it was always going to end one way.

It's just great to see fans back in full and enjoying themselves once again!

