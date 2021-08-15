Fortnite Settings: MrSavage pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Martin Foss Andersen, also known as MrSavage, is a professional Fortnite player for the 100Thieves eSports organisation.

MrSavage joined 100Thieves in February 2020, following stints with NRG eSports between Jan 2019 - Feb 2020 and Public Enemy between May 2018 - Aug 2018.

Andersen is a formidable competitive player in Fortnite, with the now 100Thieves player winning the EU Solo Showdown in July 2018.

As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, MrSavage is a consistent streamer with over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive Fortnite playing out there, with the solo player giving subscribers an insight into how the pro plays the game.

Here are the full settings that MrSavage uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse and key bindings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

ROCCAT KONE PURE ULTRA

DPI - 1450

X-Axis Sensitivity - 7.6%

Y-Axis Sensitivity - 7.6%

Hz - 1000

Targeting Sensitivity - 66.5%

Scope Sensitivity - 95.0%

Key Bindings

ROCCAT VULCAN TKL PRO

Wall - F

Floor - G

Stairs - T

Roof - L-Shift

Trap - Mouse 4

Use - E

Crouch - L-Ctrl

Inventory - Tab

Map - M

Reload / Rotate - Mouse 5 / Y

Building Edit - R

Confirm Edit on Release - Off

Harvesting Tool - 1

Weapon Slot 1 - 2

Weapon Slot 2 - 3

Weapon Slot 3 - 4

Weapon Slot 4 - 5

Weapon Slot 5 - 6

MrSavage Video Settings

Monitor - ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN

Windowed Mode -Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit - 360 FPS

Brightness - 100%

Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off

Graphics Quality

View Distance - Near

Shadows - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Off

Textures - Low

Effects - Low

Post Processing - Low

VSync - Off

Motion Blur - Off

Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On

Rendering Mode - Performance

MrSavage PC Gear

CPU - INTEL CORE I9-10900K

GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

MAINBOARD - ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-E

MEMORY - G.SKILL TRIDENTZ RGB SERIES 32GB

CASE - IBUYPOWER ELEMENT PRO

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

