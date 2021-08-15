Fortnite Settings: MrSavage pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more
Martin Foss Andersen, also known as MrSavage, is a professional Fortnite player for the 100Thieves eSports organisation.
MrSavage joined 100Thieves in February 2020, following stints with NRG eSports between Jan 2019 - Feb 2020 and Public Enemy between May 2018 - Aug 2018.
Andersen is a formidable competitive player in Fortnite, with the now 100Thieves player winning the EU Solo Showdown in July 2018.
As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, MrSavage is a consistent streamer with over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube.
As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive Fortnite playing out there, with the solo player giving subscribers an insight into how the pro plays the game.
Here are the full settings that MrSavage uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse and key bindings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- ROCCAT KONE PURE ULTRA
- DPI - 1450
- X-Axis Sensitivity - 7.6%
- Y-Axis Sensitivity - 7.6%
- Hz - 1000
- Targeting Sensitivity - 66.5%
- Scope Sensitivity - 95.0%
Key Bindings
- ROCCAT VULCAN TKL PRO
- Wall - F
- Floor - G
- Stairs - T
- Roof - L-Shift
- Trap - Mouse 4
- Use - E
- Crouch - L-Ctrl
- Inventory - Tab
- Map - M
- Reload / Rotate - Mouse 5 / Y
- Building Edit - R
- Confirm Edit on Release - Off
- Harvesting Tool - 1
- Weapon Slot 1 - 2
- Weapon Slot 2 - 3
- Weapon Slot 3 - 4
- Weapon Slot 4 - 5
- Weapon Slot 5 - 6
MrSavage Video Settings
- Monitor - ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN
- Windowed Mode -Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit - 360 FPS
- Brightness - 100%
- Interface Contrast - 1x
- Color Blind Mode & Strength - Off
Graphics Quality
- View Distance - Near
- Shadows - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - Off
- Textures - Low
- Effects - Low
- Post Processing - Low
- VSync - Off
- Motion Blur - Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On
- Rendering Mode - Performance
MrSavage PC Gear
- CPU - INTEL CORE I9-10900K
- GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- MAINBOARD - ASUS ROG STRIX Z390-E
- MEMORY - G.SKILL TRIDENTZ RGB SERIES 32GB
- CASE - IBUYPOWER ELEMENT PRO
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
