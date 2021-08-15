Harry Kane to Manchester City Resolved Next Week! £140m Bid Expected!

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham continue to feel confident that Harry Kane will stay in North London next season!

The 28-year-old’s future looks to be inching closer to a resolution following several weeks of speculation. He reportedly wants to leave Tottenham in the search of silverware. What’s more, reigning Premier League champions City are his ideal next club as he seeks to stay in the English top flight.

Harry Kane £140m Transfer | Lautaro Martinez TALKS Continue | Martin Odegaard Deal Today? - WATCH HERE!

Manchester City remain privately ambitions of signing the striker having already signed Jack Grealish for £100million from Aston Villa. Man City are placing together a sensational new bid of £140m and opinion across football is divided as to whether Daniel Levy will accept.

The new offer will be made in the coming week, and Tottenham persist with their negotiations for Lautaro Martinez & Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester United hero Gary Neville has urged his former club to beat rivals Manchester City to the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham. The Spurs striker has expressed his desire to leave the club this summer in pursuit of silverware.

Major honours have eluded the England captain throughout his senior career. He believes this summer will be one of his last to earn a big move.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has publicly expressed an interest in signing Kane, who only returned to Spurs’ Enfield training centre yesterday ahead of the new Premier League season.

The 28-year-old was granted an extended summer break but had been isolating at Spurs Lodge for most of this week while awaiting a negative PCR test.

News Now - Sport News