Fortnite Settings: Bugha pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Kyle Giersdorf, also known as Bugha, is a professional Fortnite player and streamer for the Sentinels organisation.
Bugha signed for Sentinels on March 25th, 2019, after playing for team No Clout during his early career. The pro player then qualified for the 1st Annual Fortnite World Cup that took place on July 26th–28th, 2019.
The pro-Fortnite player won the whole tournament, taking 1st place with 59 points, which was almost double what second-place winner, psalm, accomplished with 33 points. Bugha would win $3,000,000 in Prize Money from placing 1st.
As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, Bugha is a consistent streamer with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube.
As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive Fortnite playing out there, with the solo player giving subscribers an insight into how the pro plays the game.
Here are the full settings that Bugha uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:
Mouse Settings
- LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT
- DPI - 800
- X-Axis Sensitivity - 8.0%
- Y-Axis Sensitivity - 8.0%
- Hz - 1000
- Targeting Sensitivity - 30.4%
- Scope Sensitivity - 39.4%
Key Bindings
- STEELSERIES APEX PRO TKL (ACTUATION LVL: 1)
- Wall - X
- Floor - V
- Stairs - C
- Roof - L-Shift
- Trap - T
- Use - E / MW Up
- Crouch - L-Ctrl
- Inventory - Tab
- Map -
- Reload / Rotate - R / G
- Building Edit - F / MW Down
- Confirm Edit on Release - On
- Harvesting Tool - 1
- Weapon Slot 1 - 2
- Weapon Slot 2 - 3
- Weapon Slot 3 - 4
- Weapon Slot 4 - 5
- Weapon Slot 5 - 6
Bugha Video Settings
- MONITOR - ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN
- Windowed Mode - Fullscreen
- Resolution - 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS
- Brightness - 100%
- Interface Contrast - 1x
- Color Blind Mode & Strength - Protanope 10
Graphics Quality
- View Distance - Near
- Shadows - Off
- Anti-Aliasing - Off
- Textures - Low
- Effects - Low
- Post Processing - Low
- VSync - Off
- Motion Blur - Off
- Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On
- Rendering Mode - Performance
Bugha PC Gear
- CPU - INTEL CORE I9-10900K
- GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090
- MAINBOARD - ASROCK Z490M PRO4
- MEMORY - PATRIOT VIPER STEEL 32GB
- CASE - FRACTAL DESIGN R6
- AIR COOLING - NOCTUA NH-D15
- HDD - WD BLACK 2TB
- SSD - SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS 500GB
- POWER SUPPLY - SEASONIC PRIME PLATINUM 850W
- FANS - CORSAIR LL120 RGB
credit to ProSettings.net for the information
