Fortnite Settings: Bugha pro settings, mouse settings, key bindings, video settings and more

Kyle Giersdorf, also known as Bugha, is a professional Fortnite player and streamer for the Sentinels organisation.

Bugha signed for Sentinels on March 25th, 2019, after playing for team No Clout during his early career. The pro player then qualified for the 1st Annual Fortnite World Cup that took place on July 26th–28th, 2019.

The pro-Fortnite player won the whole tournament, taking 1st place with 59 points, which was almost double what second-place winner, psalm, accomplished with 33 points. Bugha would win $3,000,000 in Prize Money from placing 1st.

As well as being a prolific competitive gamer, Bugha is a consistent streamer with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

As you'd expect, the channel features some of the best competitive Fortnite playing out there, with the solo player giving subscribers an insight into how the pro plays the game.

Here are the full settings that Bugha uses in Fortnite, including which monitor, mouse, and key bindings the pro player has:

Mouse Settings

LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT

DPI - 800

X-Axis Sensitivity - 8.0%

Y-Axis Sensitivity - 8.0%

Hz - 1000

Targeting Sensitivity - 30.4%

Scope Sensitivity - 39.4%

Key Bindings

STEELSERIES APEX PRO TKL (ACTUATION LVL: 1)

Wall - X

Floor - V

Stairs - C

Roof - L-Shift

Trap - T

Use - E / MW Up

Crouch - L-Ctrl

Inventory - Tab

Map -

Reload / Rotate - R / G

Building Edit - F / MW Down

Confirm Edit on Release - On

Harvesting Tool - 1

Weapon Slot 1 - 2

Weapon Slot 2 - 3

Weapon Slot 3 - 4

Weapon Slot 4 - 5

Weapon Slot 5 - 6

Bugha Video Settings

MONITOR - ASUS ROG SWIFT PG259QN

Windowed Mode - Fullscreen

Resolution - 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit - 240 FPS

Brightness - 100%

Interface Contrast - 1x

Color Blind Mode & Strength - Protanope 10

Graphics Quality

View Distance - Near

Shadows - Off

Anti-Aliasing - Off

Textures - Low

Effects - Low

Post Processing - Low

VSync - Off

Motion Blur - Off

Allow Multithreaded Rendering - On

Rendering Mode - Performance

Bugha PC Gear

CPU - INTEL CORE I9-10900K

GPU - NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090

MAINBOARD - ASROCK Z490M PRO4

MEMORY - PATRIOT VIPER STEEL 32GB

CASE - FRACTAL DESIGN R6

AIR COOLING - NOCTUA NH-D15

HDD - WD BLACK 2TB

SSD - SAMSUNG 970 EVO PLUS 500GB

POWER SUPPLY - SEASONIC PRIME PLATINUM 850W

FANS - CORSAIR LL120 RGB

credit to ProSettings.net for the information

